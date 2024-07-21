Stratis Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $62,284.01 (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Stratis has a total market cap of $21.46 million and approximately $62,284.01 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Stratis coin can now be bought for about $0.0529 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stratis has traded 13% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,506.30 or 0.05203212 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.28 or 0.00046421 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00009098 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00015305 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00011892 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00009572 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002118 BTC.

About Stratis

Stratis is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stratis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stratis should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stratis using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

