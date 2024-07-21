Stride Self Reported Market Cap Hits $123.31 Million (STRD)

Stride (STRD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Stride has a market capitalization of $123.31 million and approximately $49,162.42 worth of Stride was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Stride has traded 7.1% higher against the dollar. One Stride token can currently be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002069 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stride Token Profile

Stride launched on September 4th, 2022. Stride’s total supply is 87,826,193 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,825,728 tokens. Stride’s official Twitter account is @stride_zone. Stride’s official website is www.stride.zone. Stride’s official message board is stride.zone/blog.

Stride Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stride (STRD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Osmosis platform. Stride has a current supply of 87,826,193 with 87,825,728 in circulation. The last known price of Stride is 1.46128115 USD and is up 0.81 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $190,695.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.stride.zone/.”

