Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 67.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,011 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,793,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYK. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Stryker by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 8,198 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE:SYK traded up $9.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $340.95. The company had a trading volume of 2,421,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,140. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $338.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $337.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $249.98 and a 1 year high of $361.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.92, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.89.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 16.03%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SYK has been the topic of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Stryker in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $372.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Stryker from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Stryker from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.05.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Further Reading

