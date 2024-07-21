Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3116 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Südzucker’s previous dividend of $0.25.

Südzucker Trading Down 10.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SUEZY opened at C$6.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.14. Südzucker has a 52-week low of C$6.80 and a 52-week high of C$7.85.

Südzucker Company Profile

Südzucker AG produces and sells sugar products in Germany, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, Starch, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugar specialty products, glucose syrup, and animal feed to food industry, retailers, and agriculture markets, as well as offers by-products of sugar.

