Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.31 Per Share

Südzucker AG (OTCMKTS:SUEZY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, June 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3116 per share on Wednesday, August 7th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from Südzucker’s previous dividend of $0.25.
Südzucker Trading Down 10.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS SUEZY opened at C$6.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.14. Südzucker has a 52-week low of C$6.80 and a 52-week high of C$7.85.
Südzucker Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Südzucker
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- Why This AI Stock is Rising Despite Tech Sell-Off
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Investors Are Moving into Bonds and Small Cap Stocks: Here’s Why
- Trading Halts Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/15 – 7/19
Receive News & Ratings for Südzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Südzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.