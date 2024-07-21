Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Bank of America from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SG. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday. They issued a buy rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.20.

SG opened at $24.20 on Wednesday. Sweetgreen has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $36.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.74.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $157.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.02 million. Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 20.74% and a negative net margin of 17.15%. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sweetgreen will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total transaction of $6,260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan Neman sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.30, for a total value of $6,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,730,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mitch Reback sold 8,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $263,653.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 397,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,451,404.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 440,692 shares of company stock valued at $13,738,038 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Sweetgreen by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 41,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 11.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Sweetgreen by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 176,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,461,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 9.9% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Sweetgreen by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 182,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. 95.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

