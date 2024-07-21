Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.08 EPS.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.
Shares of TSM opened at $165.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.40 and its 200 day moving average is $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The company has a market capitalization of $859.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35,585.7% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.57%.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.
