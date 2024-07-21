Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.71 Per Share (NYSE:TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush increased their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $1.71 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.68. The consensus estimate for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s current full-year earnings is $6.18 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.32 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $10.08 EPS.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.33 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 37.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share.

TSM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $168.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $200.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of TSM opened at $165.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $168.40 and its 200 day moving average is $142.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $84.01 and a 12-month high of $193.47. The company has a market capitalization of $859.75 billion, a PE ratio of 31.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 24.1% during the second quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 88,773 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,465,000 after purchasing an additional 17,254 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. First Pacific Financial lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 35,585.7% in the second quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 4,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $868,000 after buying an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 12th will be issued a $0.4865 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 12th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 32.57%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.