Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on TNGX. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Tango Therapeutics from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Tango Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tango Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.86.

Shares of NASDAQ TNGX opened at $9.27 on Wednesday. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.88 and a one year high of $13.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $990.50 million, a P/E ratio of -8.20 and a beta of 0.83.

Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.04). Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 299.88% and a negative return on equity of 44.35%. The business had revenue of $6.47 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tango Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $5,386,174.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,651,304 shares in the company, valued at $182,596,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Rock Ventures Iv L.P. Third sold 550,171 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $5,386,174.09. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18,651,304 shares in the company, valued at $182,596,266.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mva Investors, Llc sold 60,000 shares of Tango Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $456,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 483,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,679,617.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 887,902 shares of company stock worth $8,086,858 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 59.6% during the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 43,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 16,080 shares in the last quarter. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $17,427,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,080,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,462,000 after buying an additional 101,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

