TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) vs. WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) Financial Review

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Free Report) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for TaskUs and WISeKey International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get TaskUs alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TaskUs 2 4 2 0 2.00 WISeKey International 0 0 2 0 3.00

TaskUs currently has a consensus price target of $14.13, indicating a potential downside of 12.54%. WISeKey International has a consensus price target of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 132.02%. Given WISeKey International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than TaskUs.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk & Volatility

44.6% of TaskUs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of TaskUs shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 33.5% of WISeKey International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

TaskUs has a beta of 2.32, indicating that its stock price is 132% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WISeKey International has a beta of 2.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TaskUs and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TaskUs 5.23% 16.61% 8.39% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TaskUs and WISeKey International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TaskUs $924.36 million 1.54 $45.69 million $0.51 31.67 WISeKey International $30.92 million 0.47 -$15.36 million N/A N/A

TaskUs has higher revenue and earnings than WISeKey International.

Summary

TaskUs beats WISeKey International on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TaskUs

(Get Free Report)

TaskUs, Inc. provides digital outsourcing services for companies in Philippines, the United States, India, and internationally. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through non-voice digital channels; and other solutions, including experience and customer care services for new product or market launches, and customer acquisition solutions. The company also provides trust and safety solutions, such as review and disposition of user and advertiser generated visual, text, and audio content, which include removal or labeling of policy violating, and offensive or misleading content, as well as risk management, compliance, identity management, and fraud services; and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that consist of data labeling, annotation, context relevance, and transcription services for training and tuning machine learning algorithms that enables to develop AI systems. It serves clients in various industry segments comprising e-commerce, FinTech, food delivery and ride sharing, gaming, technology, HealthTech, social media, and streaming media. The company was formerly known as TU TopCo, Inc. and changed its name to TaskUs, Inc. in December 2020. TaskUs, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in New Braunfels, Texas.

About WISeKey International

(Get Free Report)

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates in two segments, IoT and Managed Public Key Infrastructure (mPKI). It offers microcontrollers that provides identity to various connected devices; and mPKI, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates; software as a service, including cloud-based certificate life-cycle-management and signing and authentication solutions; software licenses; post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications; and infrastructure hosting and monitoring services. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, it engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities; and sells semiconductors secure chips. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Receive News & Ratings for TaskUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TaskUs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.