TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Shares Purchased by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,462 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors owned 0.31% of TCW Strategic Income Fund worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. MB Generational Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $92,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TCW Strategic Income Fund alerts:

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TSI stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.88. 38,845 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,159. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $4.93. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

TCW Strategic Income Fund Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th.

(Free Report)

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TCW Strategic Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.