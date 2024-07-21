TD Securities Raises Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$8.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FSZ. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.96.

Get Fiera Capital alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Price Performance

Shares of FSZ opened at C$8.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$737.42 million, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 243.00, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.34. Fiera Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$4.32 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$7.41.

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$168.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.0296736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 145.76%.

About Fiera Capital

(Get Free Report)

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.