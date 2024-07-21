TD Securities Raises Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Price Target to C$8.00

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Free Report) had its price objective raised by TD Securities from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FSZ. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.25 to C$7.25 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiera Capital has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$7.96.
Fiera Capital Price Performance
Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$168.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$160.30 million. Fiera Capital had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 23.90%. Analysts anticipate that Fiera Capital will post 1.0296736 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is 145.76%.
About Fiera Capital
Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.
