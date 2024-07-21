TD Securities Trims Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Target Price to $185.00

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) had its price target lowered by TD Securities from $195.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.5 %

JNJ opened at $154.69 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $143.13 and a one year high of $175.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $372.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.34.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.79% and a net margin of 46.34%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson & Johnson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the second quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 208,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,685 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 248,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,371,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the second quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 7,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,621,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,088,000 after purchasing an additional 41,492 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile



Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

