Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP reduced its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 828,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 876,520 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned approximately 0.70% of Tenable worth $40,939,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Tenable by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in Tenable by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 7,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in Tenable by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 121,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after buying an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. 89.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TENB. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Tenable to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Tenable in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Tenable in a research report on Friday, April 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total transaction of $41,727.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,876.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark C. Thurmond sold 949 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $41,727.53. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 32,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,446,876.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 5,359 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total transaction of $231,401.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 367,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,886,396.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,132 shares of company stock worth $1,049,183. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tenable Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.37. 622,408 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,524. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.85 and a 1-year high of $53.50.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $215.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.56 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 8.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.40%. Analysts predict that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable Vulnerability Management, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable Cloud Security, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable Identity Exposure, a solution to secure Active Directory environments; Tenable Web App Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; Tenable Attack Surface Management, an external attack surface management solution; Tenable Security Center, an on-premises solution that provides a risk-based view of an organization's IT, security and compliance posture; and Tenable OT Security, an operational technology security solution which provides threat detection, asset tracking, vulnerability management, and configuration control capabilities.

