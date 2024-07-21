TerraClassicUSD (USTC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $7.77 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 21st. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $112.10 million and approximately $7.77 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be bought for $0.0201 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded up 19% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $32.68 or 0.00048082 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00009233 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00015410 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.47 or 0.00009514 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005242 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000107 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Profile

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,546,988 coins and its circulating supply is 5,579,524,551 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

