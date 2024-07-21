The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 882,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,847 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $135,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Clorox by 308.5% in the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. First Foundation Advisors purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Trading Down 0.9 %

Clorox stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.14. 827,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,166,653. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.73. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a PE ratio of 70.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.95. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $114.68 and a 12-month high of $169.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 302.49% and a net margin of 3.33%. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Clorox from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Clorox from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Clorox from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Argus upgraded Clorox to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $162.00 price target on shares of Clorox in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

About Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

Further Reading

