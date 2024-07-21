The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Shares Purchased by Cornerstone Advisors LLC

Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Free Report) by 53.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,897 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 170.7% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 99,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 62,480 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 41,578 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 6,445 shares during the period. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $682,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 23.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Performance

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.74. 25,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,115. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.63. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $4.47.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

