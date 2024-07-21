The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $49.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $49.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Argus increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $36.50 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.13.

Shares of CFG stock opened at $41.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $41.94. The company has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.26.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Citizens Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 262.8% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 936 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Quarry LP grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

