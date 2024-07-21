The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 23rd.
Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 27.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $4.40 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.3%.
Greenbrier Companies Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of GBX stock opened at $47.30 on Friday. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $32.00 and a 12-month high of $58.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day moving average of $49.77. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.57.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Greenbrier Companies from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $76,974.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,102.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Christian Lucky sold 1,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $76,974.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,102.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 10,000 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total value of $524,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,679,425.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,103,159. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.
About Greenbrier Companies
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.
