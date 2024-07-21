The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 28,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.1% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 83,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,002,000 after acquiring an additional 11,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,368,662.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,826 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PNC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $184.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $175.51. The company had a trading volume of 1,601,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,651. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.40 and a 1-year high of $180.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.24. The stock has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

