The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Price Target Increased to $198.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) had its target price raised by UBS Group from $179.00 to $198.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PNC. StockNews.com upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $194.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, HSBC raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a reduce rating to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from $141.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $175.34.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of PNC opened at $175.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $158.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.24. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 52-week low of $109.40 and a 52-week high of $180.97.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 12.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th. This is a positive change from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.55. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at $94,368,662.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.08, for a total transaction of $98,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,900,760.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total transaction of $208,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,395 shares in the company, valued at $94,368,662.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,419 shares of company stock valued at $1,022,826. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

(Get Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

Featured Stories

