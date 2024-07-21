Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Rodgers & Associates LTD

Rodgers & Associates LTD lowered its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,095,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,235,605,000 after buying an additional 117,353 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,989,614 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,240,824,000 after purchasing an additional 517,137 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,909,524,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,518,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,336,933,000 after purchasing an additional 347,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,349,580 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,247,134,000 after buying an additional 69,132 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of TMO traded down $6.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $534.35. 1,667,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,636,182. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $415.60 and a 1-year high of $603.82. The stock has a market cap of $203.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $565.05 and its 200 day moving average is $564.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical research company reported $5.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.70 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 14.20%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.01%.

Insider Activity at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total transaction of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,238,340.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $567.28, for a total value of $5,672,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 123,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,238,340.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $567.94, for a total transaction of $1,135,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,430,359.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,532,780 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 target price (up from $600.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. HSBC raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $621.00 to $620.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.63.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

