TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 1,213 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PRU. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.58, for a total transaction of $604,933.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,472.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Robert Falzon sold 130,092 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.57, for a total transaction of $15,425,008.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 202,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,960,981.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PRU traded down $1.54 on Friday, reaching $123.76. 1,427,335 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $118.76 and its 200-day moving average is $112.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.95 and a 1-year high of $128.52.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $15.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.50 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 15.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.44%.

PRU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Prudential Financial from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.67.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

