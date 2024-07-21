TIAA Trust National Association Acquires 1,666 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

TIAA Trust National Association raised its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Novartis were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alera Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Novartis in the 1st quarter valued at $620,000. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Novartis by 73.5% during the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 2.7% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Novartis by 0.5% during the first quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 108,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its position in shares of Novartis by 12.9% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 5,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS traded down $1.09 on Friday, reaching $106.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,683,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,091. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $105.36 and its 200-day moving average is $102.21. The stock has a market cap of $216.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Novartis AG has a 52 week low of $92.19 and a 52 week high of $112.48.

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.10. Novartis had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $12.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Novartis from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Novartis from $121.00 to $122.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays upgraded Novartis to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Novartis in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

