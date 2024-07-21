TIAA Trust National Association Boosts Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 303.6% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

IJK traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $89.89. The company had a trading volume of 309,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,459. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $67.63 and a 1 year high of $93.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.41.

About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

