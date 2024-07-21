TIAA Trust National Association Grows Holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1,313.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,985 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 160,746 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $10,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1,962.1% in the 4th quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Stock Up 0.4 %

C stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.14. The stock had a trading volume of 8,583,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,301,064. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $124.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.46. Citigroup Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.17 and a 52-week high of $67.81.

Citigroup Increases Dividend

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 12th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.13. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. Citigroup’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is an increase from Citigroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of several analyst reports. HSBC increased their target price on Citigroup from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus increased their price objective on Citigroup from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Citigroup from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.25.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

