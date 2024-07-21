TIAA Trust National Association Grows Holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Donoghue Forlines LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $656,000. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $3,227,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 2,815.6% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 121,115 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,154,000 after purchasing an additional 116,961 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,965,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,653,000 after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGE traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.04. The company had a trading volume of 929,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,166,539. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $31.25 and a one year high of $37.74. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $35.88 and its 200-day moving average is $34.52.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $596.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 14.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a $0.418 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is 84.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.60.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

