TIAA Trust National Association Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,404 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 44 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Resource Council acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $331,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,816 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Rentals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $796.00 to $785.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Raymond James began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $750.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $720.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of United Rentals from $718.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $780.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $637.67.

United Rentals Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE URI traded down $9.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $718.64. 493,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 555,543. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $655.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.71. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $387.01 and a twelve month high of $759.98.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The construction company reported $9.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 36.44%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.95 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 43.89 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.66%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other United Rentals news, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total value of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 8,379 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $699.63, for a total value of $5,862,199.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,341,742. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael D. Durand sold 559 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $674.56, for a total transaction of $377,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,431,557.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

About United Rentals

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.