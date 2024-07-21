TIAA Trust National Association Has $11.31 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,969 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $11,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $273,000. West Coast Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $301,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 32,245 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $7,920,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UNP shares. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.54.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $242.32. The stock had a trading volume of 3,870,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,111,814. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $230.55 and its 200 day moving average is $239.03. The stock has a market cap of $147.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

