TIAA Trust National Association Has $14.82 Million Holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its holdings in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,546 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Linde were worth $14,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Linde during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 78 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 310.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LIN. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Linde from $490.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $464.25.

Shares of LIN stock traded down $1.29 on Friday, hitting $444.75. 1,503,763 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,324. The company has a 50 day moving average of $436.08 and a 200 day moving average of $436.82. The stock has a market cap of $213.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Linde plc has a 12 month low of $361.02 and a 12 month high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a net margin of 19.26% and a return on equity of 17.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Linde’s payout ratio is presently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

