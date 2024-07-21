TIAA Trust National Association Has $16.28 Million Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Copart were worth $16,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of Copart by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,167,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $125,514,000 after acquiring an additional 346,782 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Copart by 37.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Motco grew its holdings in Copart by 6,085.7% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 10,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after buying an additional 10,224 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $434,000. Finally, Nwam LLC acquired a new position in Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Copart alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Copart Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CPRT traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.71. 4,743,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,044,719. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.76 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 1.27. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.41 and a 52 week high of $58.58.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Copart Profile

(Free Report)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Copart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.