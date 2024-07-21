TIAA Trust National Association Has $411,000 Stock Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

TIAA Trust National Association lifted its stake in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the first quarter worth approximately $97,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Henry Schein during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Henry Schein by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Henry Schein in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HSIC traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $70.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,515,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,957. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.01 and a 1-year high of $82.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 3.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research report on Friday, July 5th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.73.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Henry Schein

Henry Schein Profile

(Free Report)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.