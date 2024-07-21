TIAA Trust National Association Has $715,000 Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Humana were worth $715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Humana by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 1,699 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of Humana by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUM traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $387.38. 1,075,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,322,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $361.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.60. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.61 and a 12 month high of $530.54.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.38 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $415.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.05.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

