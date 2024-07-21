TIAA Trust National Association Has $899,000 Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of VFH stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.54. 177,816 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,039. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.12 and its 200-day moving average is $98.48. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.96. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $75.71 and a 52 week high of $107.56.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

