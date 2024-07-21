TIAA Trust National Association Has $9.21 Million Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $9,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 197.0% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

TIP traded down $0.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.31. 1,948,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,493. The firm has a market cap of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $106.76 and its 200 day moving average is $106.64. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $108.54.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.