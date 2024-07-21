TIAA Trust National Association Has $924,000 Holdings in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its position in BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,514 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in BP were worth $924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of BP by 31.2% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 23,254 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 5,528 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC bought a new position in shares of BP during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of BP by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 250,659 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,445,000 after acquiring an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of BP by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 45,683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,721,000 after buying an additional 5,333 shares in the last quarter. 11.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BP. StockNews.com cut shares of BP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of BP from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.48.

BP Trading Down 0.6 %

BP stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.38. The stock had a trading volume of 5,153,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,253,042. The stock has a market cap of $98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.65. BP p.l.c. has a 52 week low of $33.52 and a 52 week high of $40.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.57.

BP (NYSE:BP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $48.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.65 billion. BP had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 4.51%. BP’s revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that BP p.l.c. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BP Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.4362 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. BP’s payout ratio is 53.92%.

BP Profile

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

See Also

