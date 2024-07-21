TIAA Trust National Association Increases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 30,032 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $20,969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 96.3% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 178,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,301,000 after purchasing an additional 87,552 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3,241.2% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 23,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 22,429 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.5% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 40,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK & TLK Investments LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 37,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

VNQ traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $88.79. The company had a trading volume of 2,809,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,284,229. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.17. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $70.61 and a 12-month high of $90.79.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Articles

