TIAA Trust National Association Reduces Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,687 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $556,797,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,623,690 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,001,490,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,072 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 600.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,021,312 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $241,421,000 after purchasing an additional 875,473 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,956.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 451,226 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $106,661,000 after purchasing an additional 429,288 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 23,585.8% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 351,261 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $83,031,000 after purchasing an additional 349,778 shares during the period. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Norfolk Southern

In related news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Claude Mongeau purchased 5,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $221.00 per share, with a total value of $1,248,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,420,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Claude E. Elkins sold 8,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.43, for a total value of $1,902,593.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NYSE NSC traded down $2.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $227.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,205,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,892. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $183.09 and a 52-week high of $263.66. The company has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.09). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $302.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $263.53.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

