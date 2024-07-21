TIAA Trust National Association Sells 1,192 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,192 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Ameren were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Ameren by 73.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Ameren by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.09% of the company’s stock.
In other Ameren news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $302,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,935 shares in the company, valued at $3,318,410.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $106,935.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,768 shares in the company, valued at $981,520.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.
Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th were issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.
Several research firms recently weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Ameren from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Barclays raised shares of Ameren from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.91.
Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.
