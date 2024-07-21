TIAA Trust National Association Sells 146 Shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,434 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

NYSE CNI traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $120.67. 705,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,766. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.77. The company has a market cap of $76.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Canadian National Railway in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.08.

Canadian National Railway Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

