TIAA Trust National Association Sells 3,347 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

TIAA Trust National Association decreased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 5.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,235 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,574,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $315.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $302.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $309.82.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $257.28. 3,470,585 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,028,351. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $257.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $274.98. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $302.39.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 33.36% and a negative return on equity of 180.74%. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $1.67 dividend. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 56.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,285.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $285,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,842,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,593 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,518 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

