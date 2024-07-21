TIAA Trust National Association Sells 4,402 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

TIAA Trust National Association cut its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,250 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,402 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $5,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 12,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 11,272 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 18,829 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,431 shares in the company, valued at $5,234,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,304 shares in the company, valued at $6,264,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $601,375 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Stock Up 6.8 %

SBUX stock traded up $5.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,965,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,732,179. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.83. The stock has a market cap of $89.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $71.55 and a 52 week high of $107.66.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $89.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Starbucks

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.