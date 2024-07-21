TIAA Trust National Association Sells 694 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

TIAA Trust National Association trimmed its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 694 shares during the quarter. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Diageo were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in Diageo by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diageo during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DEO. Citigroup upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,730.00.

DEO traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $128.49. 1,223,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 622,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $124.80 and a 52 week high of $178.89.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

