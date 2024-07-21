TIAA Trust National Association Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

TIAA Trust National Association reduced its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,330 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association’s holdings in Target were worth $8,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Little House Capital LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,041,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Target by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 642,340 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $112,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,706 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Target by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,558 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,958,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TGT. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Target from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Target in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Target from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Target currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.57.

Target Price Performance

TGT stock traded down $2.36 on Friday, reaching $149.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,186,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,721,927. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $102.93 and a 1 year high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.09 and its 200 day moving average is $154.14. The company has a market cap of $69.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 31.91%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. Target’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.28%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

