Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Grows Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,510 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 2,567 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 14,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,407,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Down 1.5 %

LH stock opened at $211.37 on Friday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $234.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.53, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America ( NYSE:LH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.13, for a total value of $51,032.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,972 shares in the company, valued at $3,260,364.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,939 shares of company stock worth $1,021,078 over the last ninety days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

