Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $1.24 Million Position in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $1,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FIW. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Water ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Water ETF by 98.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 562 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Water ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,000.

Get First Trust Water ETF alerts:

First Trust Water ETF Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $103.39. The company had a trading volume of 19,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,386. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a twelve month low of $77.11 and a twelve month high of $107.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day moving average of $99.15.

About First Trust Water ETF

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Water ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Water ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.