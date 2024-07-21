Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Increases Stock Holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Free Report) by 108.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $1,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PRMW. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 358.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Primo Water by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Primo Water by 32.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Primo Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Tobam increased its holdings in Primo Water by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 16,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Primo Water from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Primo Water from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.83.

Shares of PRMW traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.45. The stock had a trading volume of 758,429 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,538. The company has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Primo Water Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.60.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Primo Water had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $452.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Primo Water Co. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.36%.

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored essence water, filtration units, and coffee.

