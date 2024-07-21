Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Purchases 10,934 Shares of Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Sprott Inc. (NYSE:SII – Free Report) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,934 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Sprott were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd raised its position in Sprott by 126.6% in the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 22,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Sprott in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Sprott by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,000 after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Securities raised Sprott from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Sprott Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of SII stock opened at $45.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.67 and a 200-day moving average of $39.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Sprott Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.04 and a 1-year high of $47.30.

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. Sprott had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 28.76%. The company had revenue of $41.54 million during the quarter.

Sprott Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.87%.

Sprott Profile

Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.

