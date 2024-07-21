Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 170 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 170 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Trading Down 0.9 %

DIA stock traded down $3.57 on Friday, hitting $402.95. The company had a trading volume of 4,284,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,224,433. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $413.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $393.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $388.10.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

