Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 200 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $592,392,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Waste Connections by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,364,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $651,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,933 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,500,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $522,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 235.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,153,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $172,240,000 after purchasing an additional 809,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 113.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,188,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,438,000 after purchasing an additional 630,685 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Robert Nielsen III sold 2,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.00, for a total transaction of $332,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,049,286. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Harlan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.59, for a total value of $251,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,004 shares in the company, valued at $1,341,390.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $752,385. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Waste Connections from $196.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $182.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $181.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.53.

Waste Connections Stock Performance

NYSE WCN traded down $0.94 on Friday, hitting $180.35. 669,035 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.69. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.12 and a 12 month high of $182.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 14.66%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 37.01%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

