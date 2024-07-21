Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 7,735 Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 39.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,025 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,735 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BXP. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 435.9% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 770.9% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 80.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boston Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:BXP traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.76. 793,978 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,219,315. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.64 and a 1 year high of $73.97. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($1.22). The company had revenue of $839.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.68 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 321.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BXP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc (NYSE: BXP) (BXP or the Company) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

