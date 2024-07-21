Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Trims Stock Position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,073 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,350 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $2,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 268.7% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of WestRock by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 862 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WestRock during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 82.0% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 910 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. 83.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 6,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $358,488.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,471.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Denise R. Singleton sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $499,162.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,856,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRK. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WestRock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

WestRock Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of WRK stock opened at $51.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.60. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $54.83.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. WestRock had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.68%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

